Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts mainly dry weather for next 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

The maximum temperature recorded during last 24 hours in main cities was; Islamabad 29C, Lahore 30C, Karachi 34, Peshawar 31C Quetta 24C and Gilgit 28.