Pakistan Meteorological Department Forecasts Mainly Dry Weather For Next 24 Hours
Sat 12th October 2019 | 06:43 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours
According to the synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
The maximum temperature recorded during last 24 hours in main cities was; Islamabad 29C, Lahore 30C, Karachi 34, Peshawar 31C Quetta 24C and Gilgit 28.