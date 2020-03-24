UrduPoint.com
Partly Cloudy Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country On Wednesday

Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:38 PM

Partly cloudy weather expected in most parts of country on Wednesday

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country for the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country for the next 24 hours.

According to PMD, rain with thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, rain with thunderstorm occurred in districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded in Islamabad A/P 18, ZP 14, Saidpur 14, Golra, Bokra 11, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 09, Shamsabad 11), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 52, Dir 38, Lower Dir 26, Cheerat 28, Peshawar (RC 28, A/P 24), Saidu Sharif 20, Chitral 20, D I Khan 15, Kakul 13, Balakot 12, Bannu 10, Mirkhani 08, Parachinar 07, Pattan 03, Balochistan: Ziarta 43, Sibbi 21, Khuzdar 18, Loralai 14, Panjgur 13, Zhob 09, Barkhan 05, Quetta (SM 03, City 04), Nokkundi, Kalat 02, Turbat 01, Punjab: Murree 20, Joharabad015, Jhelum 13, M.

B Din 11, Noor Pur Thal , Chakwal 10, Jhang 08, Gujranawala 05, Khanewal 03, Sialkot (City 02, A/P 03), Bhawalnagar, Gujrat 02, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Kasur, Narowal, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, D.G Khan, Multan, T.T Singh, Bahawalpur 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 15, Garidupatta 11, Muzaffarabad (City 10, A/P 07) and Kotli 10.

Today lowest minimum temperatures (�C) were recorded at Kalam -01�C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting Upper and Central parts of the country.

