Partly cloudy weather expected in most parts of country on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country for the next 24 hours.

According to PMD, rain with thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, rain with thunderstorm occurred in districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded in Islamabad A/P 18, ZP 14, Saidpur 14, Golra, Bokra 11, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 09, Shamsabad 11), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 52, Dir 38, Lower Dir 26, Cheerat 28, Peshawar (RC 28, A/P 24), Saidu Sharif 20, Chitral 20, D I Khan 15, Kakul 13, Balakot 12, Bannu 10, Mirkhani 08, Parachinar 07, Pattan 03, Balochistan: Ziarta 43, Sibbi 21, Khuzdar 18, Loralai 14, Panjgur 13, Zhob 09, Barkhan 05, Quetta (SM 03, City 04), Nokkundi, Kalat 02, Turbat 01, Punjab: Murree 20, Joharabad015, Jhelum 13, M.

B Din 11, Noor Pur Thal , Chakwal 10, Jhang 08, Gujranawala 05, Khanewal 03, Sialkot (City 02, A/P 03), Bhawalnagar, Gujrat 02, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Kasur, Narowal, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, D.G Khan, Multan, T.T Singh, Bahawalpur 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 15, Garidupatta 11, Muzaffarabad (City 10, A/P 07) and Kotli 10.

Today lowest minimum temperatures (�C) were recorded at Kalam -01�C.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting Upper and Central parts of the country.