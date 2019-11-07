Rain forecast for most parts of KP, snowfall expected over hills

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Met Office Thursday forecast rain, wind and thunderstorm for scattered places in different parts of the province.

The districts including Abbottabad, Battagram, Mansehra, Torghar, Kohistan and Haripur districts and at isolated places in Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Upper and Lower Dir, Chitral, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kurram, Hangu and Orakzai during the next 24 hours.

Snowfall is also expected over the hills top of Hazara and Malakand divisions.

Partly cloudy weather would prevail elsewhere in the province.

The rain recorded from various parts of the province during the last 24 hours was Kakul 56mm, Balakot 47, Mirkhani, Besham and Pattan 16 each, Dir =14, Malamjaba and Drosh 13 each, Chitral 09, Kalam 06, Peshawar and Bunner 04 each, Bannu 02 and Timergara 01.

The minimum temperature during the last 24 hours was recorded as: Peshawar 13C, Kalam -1, Dir 4, Drosh 2, Parachinar 5, Kakul 4, DI Khan 14, Chitral 4, Bannu 9, Dir 4, Malamjabba 1 and Balakot 7.