Rain likely in Capital, upper parts of country

(@FahadShabbir)

Rain-wind thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, eastern Balochistan and Sindh during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Rain-wind thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, eastern Balochistan and Sindh during next 24 hours.

According to Met office Islamabad, isolated heavy falls are also likely to occur during the period.

Strong monsoon currents are penetrating upper and lower parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper/western parts of the country.

Rainfall(mm) recorded in Punjab: Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 167, Tajpura 134, Farrukhabad 133, Chowk Nakhoda 126, Nishtar Town 124, Shahi Qila 116, Mughalpura 110, Upper Mall 89, Gulshan-e-Ravi 63, Iqbal Town 50, City 55, Samanabad 54 , Airport 51, Johar Town 50, Gulberg 11,), Kasur 91, Islamabad (Golra, Saidpur, City 83, Bokra 25, Airport 01), Hafizabad 43, Okara 40, Narowal 37, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 36) , Chaklala 09), Mangla 22, Attock 18, Jhelum 14, Gujarat 10, Sargodha 04, Khanewal 03, Sialkot 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 77, City 62), Rawalakot 19, Kotli 06), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 28 , Kakul, Saidu Sharif 24, Balakot 12, Malam Jabba 09, Peshawar 03, Kalam 01, Sindh: Thatta 19, Chhor 10, Badin, Karachi 03 and Mithi 01.

Friday's highest maximum Temperature's (C) :Turbat 41, Dadu, Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sakrand and Dalbandin 40.