UrduPoint.com

Rain Likely In Capital, Upper Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:54 PM

Rain likely in Capital, upper parts of country

Rain-wind thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, eastern Balochistan and Sindh during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Rain-wind thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, eastern Balochistan and Sindh during next 24 hours.

According to Met office Islamabad, isolated heavy falls are also likely to occur during the period.

Strong monsoon currents are penetrating upper and lower parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper/western parts of the country.

Rainfall(mm) recorded in Punjab: Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 167, Tajpura 134, Farrukhabad 133, Chowk Nakhoda 126, Nishtar Town 124, Shahi Qila 116, Mughalpura 110, Upper Mall 89, Gulshan-e-Ravi 63, Iqbal Town 50, City 55, Samanabad 54 , Airport 51, Johar Town 50, Gulberg 11,), Kasur 91, Islamabad (Golra, Saidpur, City 83, Bokra 25, Airport 01), Hafizabad 43, Okara 40, Narowal 37, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 36) , Chaklala 09), Mangla 22, Attock 18, Jhelum 14, Gujarat 10, Sargodha 04, Khanewal 03, Sialkot 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 77, City 62), Rawalakot 19, Kotli 06), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 28 , Kakul, Saidu Sharif 24, Balakot 12, Malam Jabba 09, Peshawar 03, Kalam 01, Sindh: Thatta 19, Chhor 10, Badin, Karachi 03 and Mithi 01.

Friday's highest maximum Temperature's (C) :Turbat 41, Dadu, Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sakrand and Dalbandin 40.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Saidpur Kasur Okara Sargodha Turbat Rawalpindi Saidu Sialkot Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Narowal Thatta Badin Dadu Dir Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Dalbandin Kotli Sakrand Gulberg Balakot All Airport

Recent Stories

No housing scheme on agricultural land; KP Assembl ..

No housing scheme on agricultural land; KP Assembly told

13 seconds ago
 Reusable cloth masks may be effective up to a year ..

Reusable cloth masks may be effective up to a year; study finds

14 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on girl murder

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on girl murder

16 seconds ago
 Police officers directed to conduct surprise visit ..

Police officers directed to conduct surprise visits of police stations

17 seconds ago
 US Lawmakers Call for Review of Causes of Afghan G ..

US Lawmakers Call for Review of Causes of Afghan Government Collapse - Letter

19 seconds ago
 Preventive measures to ease handling of over 90% o ..

Preventive measures to ease handling of over 90% oral diseases: President

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.