UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain-thunderstorm Forecast For Parts Of KP

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:01 PM

Rain-thunderstorm forecast for parts of KP

The Provincial Met Office Saturday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm (with a few heavy falls) at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Saturday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm (with a few heavy falls) at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

The districts likely to receive rains included Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Upper and Lower Dir, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan and Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Orakzai, Chitral, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts.

Similarly, Rain-wind-thunderstorm (with a few heavy falls) is expected at different including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Upper and Lower Dir, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan and Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Orakzai, Chitral, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts for next 48 hours.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Rains

Recent Stories

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

21 minutes ago

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches mobile cli ..

2 hours ago

SOPs issued for fast food restaurants

5 minutes ago

Attempt to smuggle 10 kg charas foiled, one arrest ..

5 minutes ago

Two separate accidents claims four lives

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.