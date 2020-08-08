Rain-thunderstorm forecast for parts of KP

The Provincial Met Office Saturday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm (with a few heavy falls) at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Saturday forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm (with a few heavy falls) at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

The districts likely to receive rains included Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Upper and Lower Dir, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan and Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Orakzai, Chitral, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts.

Similarly, Rain-wind-thunderstorm (with a few heavy falls) is expected at different including Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Shangla, Upper and Lower Dir, Bunner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan and Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Orakzai, Chitral, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts for next 48 hours.