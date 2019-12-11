Rain-thunderstorm forecast in most districts of Punjab, KP, Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Rain/thunderstorm (snowfall over mountain) is expected in most districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan,Kashmir and coastal areas of Sindh on Thursday.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center, heavy rainfalls are also expected at a few places in upper Punjab and Kashmir during the period.

During past 24 hour, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

However rain/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in districts of Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, D.

I.khan, Malakand, Hazara, Murree, Bhakkar and Gilgit Baltistan.Last 24 Hrs Rainfall: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 16, Lower 11), MalmJabba 13, Kalam 08, Saidusharif, Buner 07, Kakul, Drosh, Mirkhani, Parachinar 03, Chirat, Takht Bhai 02, Peshawar (AP, City 01), Chitral 01, Punjab. : Murree 03 and Bhakkar 01.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Skardu -06, Astore, Malamjabba, Bagrote -05, Kalam -02, Parachinar and Gilgit -01.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over western and upper parts and likely to affect most parts of the country in next 48 hours.