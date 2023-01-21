UrduPoint.com

Rain Wind-thunderstorm Likely In KP, Kashmir, GB: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm with snow over hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country and was likely to continue over the upper parts during the next few days.

During the last 24 hours, rain with snowfall over hills occurred at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and Punjab.

Cold weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall recorded was Kashmir: Rawalakot 07mm, Muzaffarabad (City 06, AP 04), Ghari Dupatta 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 04, Dir (Upper, Lower 03), Kalam 01, Punjab: Murree 04, Attock 03, Islamabad (AP 02, City 01), Faisalabad, Khanewal, Okara and Toba Tek Singh 01mm.

The snowfall recorded was Malam Jabba 06 inches, Murree 01 and Skardu Trace.

The lowest temperatures recorded during the period Leh -14 C, Ziarat -11, Astore, Kalam -09, Gupis -08, Hunza -07, Malam Jabba, Skardu -06, Kalat -05, Quetta, Bagrote -04 and Murree -03 C.

