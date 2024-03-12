Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is likely in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is likely in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country during the period.

The rain will occur as a result of a westerly wave affecting western parts of the country and likely to grip most upper/central parts of the country on March 13.

Heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullah’s of Ketch and Panjgur, While snowfall may disrupt traffic flows in northern parts of Balochistan tonight.

Heavy rain with snowfall at isolated places may cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli during March 13 and 14.

Heavy fall may cause landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan may affect the vulnerable points in the area during the wet spell.

Wind-thunderstorm/hailstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc.

During the last 24 hours, cold/partly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Balochistan, upper/south Punjab.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Kalat 04mm, Khuzdar 03, Punjab: Lahore (A/P), Dera Ghazi Khan 01mm.

The lowest temperatures recorded were Leh -07C, Skardu -05, Kalam -03, Gupis -02, Hunza and Bagrote -01.C.