Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely in most parts of country: PMD

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 09:22 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Isolated heavy falls/snowfall is likely in Balochistan during the period.

Heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullah’s of Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Dalbandin and Khuzdar on 2nd and 3rd of February.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting Balochistan and Sindh and is likely to approach upper parts from tonight.

During the last 24 hours, cloudy weather prevailed over southern and central parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm with snow over mountains occurred in Balochistan and lower Sindh.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Turbat, Khuzdar 07mm, Kalat 05, Panjgur, Lasbela 01, Sindh: Larkana 02, Hyderabad, Karachi 01mm. The snowfall recorded was 0.4 inches in Astore.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Kalam -14C, Leh -12, Malam Jabba, Astore -07, Gupis -05, Skardu and Rawalakot -04C.

