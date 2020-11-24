Scattered rain, snowfall on hills predicted for parts of KP

The Provincial Meteorological Center, Peshawar on Tuesday forecast mainly cold and cloudy weather is in most parts of the province during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center, Peshawar on Tuesday forecast mainly cold and cloudy weather is in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

However, scattered rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir (Lower & Upper), Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DIKhan, Tank, North & South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and cloudy in most parts of the province. Light rain and snow at the hills was recorded at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat and Bannu divisions.

Rain recorded at Balakot was 21mm, Pattan 18mm, Parachinar 15mm, Malamjabba 12mm, Kakul 09mm, Kalam 08mm, Saidu Sharif 07mm, Dir 05mm, Mirkhani 03mm, Peshawar, Bannu, Takht Bai, Cherat and Timergara (each) 01mm while snow recorded in Kalam was 04 inches.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 05�C in Kalam.