Snowfall May Disrupt Roads In Hilly Areas:PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday warned that snowfall may disrupt roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli on February 27

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting Balochistan and likely to persist for the next 36 hours.

During the next 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills with gusty winds/windstorm is expected in north and southwest Balochistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in other parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and upper Sindh.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 27mm, Bannu 10, Balochistan: Nokkundi 17, Quetta (Samungli 11, Sheikh Manda 10), Dalbandin 11, Kalat 10, Khuzdar 08, Panjgur 02, Lasbela, Turbat, Ormara 01, Sindh: Jacobabad 04, Dadu, Larkana 02 and Khairpur 01. Snowfall (inches): Ziarat 05 and Malam Jabba 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -16C, Kalam -08, Astore -06, Skardu, Malam Jabba-05, Hunza, Gupis and Bagrote -04C.

