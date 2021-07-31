Thunderstorm rains likely in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The Regional Met Office on Saturday forecast widespread rains with thunderstorm and strong gusty winds at different places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall is expected at few places in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Chitral, Shangla, Bunner, Swat, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Bunner, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.

I. Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash flooding in local streams nullahs, land sliding at above mentioned districts.

The moonson spell is expected to continue till Tuesday in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is worth mentioning here that Peshawar Disaster Monitoring Authority (PDMA) has issued a letter to all district administrations and related agencies to take precautionary measures and remain alert in view of heavy rains.