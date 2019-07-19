UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Democratic US Lawmakers Re-Introduce Bill To Limit Warrantless Searches At 'Border Zone'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:08 PM

Democratic US Lawmakers Re-Introduce Bill to Limit Warrantless Searches at 'Border Zone'

A bill has been re-introduced in Congress intending to limit warrantless searches of vehicles and property by reducing the depth of the zone where such checks occur along the US borders, US Senators Patrick Leahy said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) A bill has been re-introduced in Congress intending to limit warrantless searches of vehicles and property by reducing the depth of the zone where such checks occur along the US borders, US Senators Patrick Leahy said in a press release on Friday.

"This legislation would reduce the 'border zone' from 100 miles to 25 miles in which DHS [Department of Homeland Security] may make vehicle stops and searches and from 25 miles to 10 miles for DHS access to private property," the release said.

The legislation was sponsored by Leahy and Senator Patty Murray and joined by Congressman Peter Welch.

"This bill would protect the rights of families and communities who happen to live or travel near our national borders, while still allowing Federal law enforcement to do their jobs and keep our borders safe," Leahy said in the release.

The US authorities have been establishing checkpoints and conducting searches further and further away from the US borders and such an expansive "border zone" has prompted concerns that they act in violation of the US Constitution.

The Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures. The Fourth Amendment also specifies that searches must be carried by warrants upon establishing probable cause and with a clear description of what will be searched or potentially seized.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle May Border Congress From Jobs

Recent Stories

First Monument of Great Russian Saint to be Erecte ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, China Sign Deal on Nuclear Fuel Deliveries ..

3 minutes ago

Kiev Treating Detained RIA Novosti Ukraine Head as ..

3 minutes ago

DIG Operations listens to appeals of police offici ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister visit to Washington to seek reset i ..

8 minutes ago

Mianwali to become model district: Chief Minister ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.