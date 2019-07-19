Democratic US Lawmakers Re-Introduce Bill to Limit Warrantless Searches at 'Border Zone'

A bill has been re-introduced in Congress intending to limit warrantless searches of vehicles and property by reducing the depth of the zone where such checks occur along the US borders, US Senators Patrick Leahy said in a press release on Friday

"This legislation would reduce the 'border zone' from 100 miles to 25 miles in which DHS [Department of Homeland Security] may make vehicle stops and searches and from 25 miles to 10 miles for DHS access to private property," the release said.

The legislation was sponsored by Leahy and Senator Patty Murray and joined by Congressman Peter Welch.

"This bill would protect the rights of families and communities who happen to live or travel near our national borders, while still allowing Federal law enforcement to do their jobs and keep our borders safe," Leahy said in the release.

The US authorities have been establishing checkpoints and conducting searches further and further away from the US borders and such an expansive "border zone" has prompted concerns that they act in violation of the US Constitution.

The Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures. The Fourth Amendment also specifies that searches must be carried by warrants upon establishing probable cause and with a clear description of what will be searched or potentially seized.