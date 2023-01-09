UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Woman Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Egypt For Smuggling Cocaine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 02:00 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) An Egyptian court sentenced a 29-year-old Ukrainian citizen, Lyudmila Balakina, to life imprisonment for attempting to smuggle some 4 kilograms (8.8 pounds) of cocaine into the country, Egyptian newspaper Akhbar Al Yawm reported on Sunday.

Balakina will also have to pay a fine of 100,000 Egyptian Pounds ($3,700), the report said.

Customs found the drug in Balakina's bag during a check at Cairo International Airport. During the investigation, Balakina admitted that she received drugs from an Egyptian citizen living abroad, who paid her $2,500 for their transportation. The investigation did not identify the drug's addressee.

More Stories From World

