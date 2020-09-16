Gram cultivation starts from October: agri deptt

The agriculture experts have advised farmers and growers to start cultivation of grams from October and complete it up to November 15 to get bumper crop

A spokesman for the agriculture department said the best time for gram cultivation in Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal was from October 1 to November 10, while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar and districts of Central Punjab can cultivate it in the same period.

The farmers should use approved varieties of grams, including C-44, Punjab-91,Pital-98, Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Bital-98, Neefa-88, to get bumper crop,he added.