Azerbaijan's Non-oil Exports Increased By 18 Percent
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 08:42 PM
The non-oil exports of Azerbaijan amounted $1.1 billion, which is 18 percent more than in the same period of 2024, according to the May edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication. During this period, exports of food products increased by 12.1 percent reaching $300.1 million
During the reporting period, agricultural products exports surged by 14 percent to make $232.7 million, while agro-industrial products surged by 7.9 percent to stand at $90.8 million. Overall, combined exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products increased by 12.2 percent to amount $323.57 million.
