UrduPoint.com

Bank Of Japan Maintains Monetary Easing But Plans Review

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Bank of Japan maintains monetary easing but plans review

The Bank of Japan announced a review of its longstanding monetary easing measures on Friday, but said it would maintain them for the time being in the first policy decision under new governor Kazuo Ueda

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):The Bank of Japan announced a review of its longstanding monetary easing measures on Friday, but said it would maintain them for the time being in the first policy decision under new governor Kazuo Ueda.

Analysts say the central bank's stimulus measures, which have been in place for a decade and were supposed to deliver a vital boost to the Japanese economy, are looking increasingly unsustainable.

"The bank has decided to conduct a broad-perspective review of monetary policy, with a planned time frame of around one to one-and-a-half years," a BoJ statement issued after a two-day meeting said.

In the immediate term, the institution left its negative interest rate in place and did not adjust the band in which rates for 10-year government bonds fluctuate.

No major policy overhaul had been expected from former economics professor Ueda, who took over this month from Haruhiko Kuroda, the architect of the bank's signature ultra-loose strategy.

Moving away from monetary easing will be a tricky balancing act for Ueda, who faces pressure to normalise the bank's policy while minimising any shock to the economy.

The yen's value has weakened since early 2022 because the BoJ has consistently bucked the global trend of aggressive interest rate hikes to battle inflation.

The bank's two-percent inflation target has been surpassed every month since April 2022, but the central bank argues rises are linked to temporary trends such as the Ukraine war.

Ueda has called the BoJ's current stance "appropriate" and warned of the risk of sudden moves, given global economic uncertainty.

After Friday's BoJ announcement the yen fell to 134.

86 yen against the dollar, from 133.83 in morning trade.

The BoJ hiked its inflation forecasts for the current and next financial years, excluding volatile fresh food prices.

It now predicts 1.8 percent in 2023-24, and two percent in 2024-25, "mainly due to a higher projection for wages".

Salaries have been stubbornly stagnant in Japan but there are signs they may finally be rising, with major companies including Toyota, Nintendo and Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing announcing substantial wage hikes in recent months.

In 2025-26, the bank expects a dip in inflation to 1.6 percent.

The BoJ's approach dates to the era of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, whose "Abenomics" plan aimed to stimulate growth and banish the deflation that plagued Japan from the end of the 1980s boom.

Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist of Nomura Research Institute, said in a note last week that the demand-driven two-percent inflation the bank wants is hard to attain.

"Ueda must be thinking that achieving the two percent inflation goal in a sustainable way would be difficult," Kiuchi said.

Instead, the target could first be made more "flexible", for example by setting it as a mid- to long-term goal, he suggested.

On Friday the BoJ also lowered its growth forecast for Japan for the current financial year, to 1.4 percent compared to 1.7 percent previously.

"There are extremely high uncertainties for Japan's economy, including developments in overseas economic activity and prices, as well as developments in the situation surrounding Ukraine and in commodity prices," it warned.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Ukraine Dollar Bank Japan April May From Government Toyota

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed as First Deputy Ruler of Dubai ..

49 seconds ago
 Hope Probe unveils new scientific data on Mars

Hope Probe unveils new scientific data on Mars

56 seconds ago
 IAEA Notes Intensified Military Activity Near Zapo ..

IAEA Notes Intensified Military Activity Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

5 minutes ago
 Stocks hold up as eurozone economy ekes out growth ..

Stocks hold up as eurozone economy ekes out growth

5 minutes ago
 Taliban say ban on women working for UN 'internal ..

Taliban say ban on women working for UN 'internal social matter'

5 minutes ago
 UAE Banks Federation approves 2023 strategy for ba ..

UAE Banks Federation approves 2023 strategy for banking sector development

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.