Open Menu

CPI Increased 5.6% YoY Basis In September

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 09:01 PM

CPI increased 5.6% YoY basis in September

The core inflation measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 5.6% on a year-on-year basis in September 2025, as compared to 3.0% in the previous month and 6.9% in September 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The core inflation measured by Consumer price Index (CPI) increased by 5.6% on a year-on-year basis in September 2025, as compared to 3.0% in the previous month and 6.9% in September 2024.

According to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, on a month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.0 percent in September 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.6 percent in the previous month and a decrease of 0.5 percent in September 2024.

Meanwhile, the CPI inflation in urban areas increased by 5.5 percent on a year-on-year basis in September 2025 as compared to 3.4 percent in the previous month and 9.3 percent in September 2024. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.5 percent in September 2025, as compared to a decrease of 0.7 percent in the previous month and a decrease of 0.5 percent in September 2024.

The CPI inflation in rural areas increased by 5.8 percent on year-on-year basis in September 2025 as compared to an increase of 2.4 percent in the previous month and 3.6 percent in September 2024. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.8 percent in September 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.5 percent in the previous month and in September 2024.

The SPI inflation on year on year basis increased by 4.5 percent in September 2025 as compared to an increase of 2.6 percent a month earlier and an increase of 9.

2 percent in September 2024. On month on month basis, it increased by 2.0 percent in September 2025 as compared to 3.2 percent in a month earlier and an increase of 0.2 percent in September 2024.

The WPI inflation on year on year basis increased by 0.6 percent in September 2025, as compared to a decrease of 1.0 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.9 percent in September 2024. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.5 percent in September 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.2 percent in the previous month and 1.1 percent in September 2024.

Measured by non-food non-energy urban increased by 7.0 percent on year on year basis in September 2025 as compared to 6.9 percent in the previous month and 9.3 percent in September 2024. On month on month basis, it remained stable at 0.3 percent in September 2025, as well as in the previous month and an increase of 0.2 percent in the corresponding month of last year, September 2024.

Measured by non-food non-energy rural remained stable at 7.8 percent on year on year basis in September 2025 as well as in previous month and an increase of 12.1 percent in September 2024. On month on month basis, it increased by 0.6 percent in September 2025 as compared to 0.2 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.5 percent in corresponding month of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ fam ..

KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families

6 minutes ago
 Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms

Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms

6 minutes ago
 72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi

72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago
 China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthus ..

China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm

4 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operati ..

Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations

4 minutes ago
 Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Art ..

Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for ..

4 minutes ago
Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recom ..

Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recommendations

4 minutes ago
 Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood- ..

Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA

4 minutes ago
 PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packi ..

PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Bu ..

10 minutes ago
 CM felicitates China on 76th National Day

CM felicitates China on 76th National Day

10 minutes ago
 NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms ju ..

NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary

12 minutes ago
 Man kills brother, son in Rawat

Man kills brother, son in Rawat

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business