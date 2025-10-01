CPI increased 5.6% YoY basis in September

The core inflation measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 5.6% on a year-on-year basis in September 2025, as compared to 3.0% in the previous month and 6.9% in September 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The core inflation measured by Consumer price Index (CPI) increased by 5.6% on a year-on-year basis in September 2025, as compared to 3.0% in the previous month and 6.9% in September 2024.

According to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, on a month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.0 percent in September 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.6 percent in the previous month and a decrease of 0.5 percent in September 2024.

Meanwhile, the CPI inflation in urban areas increased by 5.5 percent on a year-on-year basis in September 2025 as compared to 3.4 percent in the previous month and 9.3 percent in September 2024. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.5 percent in September 2025, as compared to a decrease of 0.7 percent in the previous month and a decrease of 0.5 percent in September 2024.

The CPI inflation in rural areas increased by 5.8 percent on year-on-year basis in September 2025 as compared to an increase of 2.4 percent in the previous month and 3.6 percent in September 2024. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.8 percent in September 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.5 percent in the previous month and in September 2024.

The SPI inflation on year on year basis increased by 4.5 percent in September 2025 as compared to an increase of 2.6 percent a month earlier and an increase of 9.

2 percent in September 2024. On month on month basis, it increased by 2.0 percent in September 2025 as compared to 3.2 percent in a month earlier and an increase of 0.2 percent in September 2024.

The WPI inflation on year on year basis increased by 0.6 percent in September 2025, as compared to a decrease of 1.0 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.9 percent in September 2024. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.5 percent in September 2025 as compared to a decrease of 0.2 percent in the previous month and 1.1 percent in September 2024.

Measured by non-food non-energy urban increased by 7.0 percent on year on year basis in September 2025 as compared to 6.9 percent in the previous month and 9.3 percent in September 2024. On month on month basis, it remained stable at 0.3 percent in September 2025, as well as in the previous month and an increase of 0.2 percent in the corresponding month of last year, September 2024.

Measured by non-food non-energy rural remained stable at 7.8 percent on year on year basis in September 2025 as well as in previous month and an increase of 12.1 percent in September 2024. On month on month basis, it increased by 0.6 percent in September 2025 as compared to 0.2 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.5 percent in corresponding month of last year.