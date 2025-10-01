Rana Tanveer stresses cooperative farming as key to agricultural transformation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday emphasized that cooperative farming is the backbone of sustainable agriculture in the country, besides contributing significantly in economic growth and social prosperity.

The minister chaired a high-level meeting on cooperative farming and marketing, which was also attended by Rana Iftikhar Muhammad, President, Chamber of Agriculture Punjab, along with other stakeholders, said a press release.

He noted that small and medium farmers, who constitute the majority of cultivators, face serious challenges in accessing modern technology, affordable inputs, and profitable markets. Cooperative farming, he said, provides a collective solution to these issues.

“Cooperative farming ensures that every farmer, regardless of land size, has access to advanced machinery, climate-smart techniques, interest-free agri-finance, and direct market linkages. This model reduces production costs, eliminates middlemen, and guarantees farmers a fair share of profit,” he added.

The minister highlighted that cooperative farming will not only uplift the rural economy but also play a vital role in achieving national food security. He pointed out that with improved yields through inter-cropping and value addition, Pakistan can substantially cut down its reliance on imported wheat, pulses and edible oil, thereby saving valuable foreign exchange.

Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated the role of Rana Iftikhar Muhammad, President Chamber of Agriculture Punjab, in promoting the cooperative farming model and assured that the government will extend full cooperation for its implementation.

He further remarked that the government is committed to supporting farmers by facilitating modern storage facilities, processing units, and export-oriented packaging centers under the cooperative model.

This is not merely an agricultural plan, he said adding that it is a social and economic revolution that will empower farmers and secure Pakistan’s future.

Reaffirming the government’s resolve, Rana Tanveer Hussain said the Ministry will ensure technical guidance and financial assistance through innovative mechanisms to make the cooperative model a success story across the country.

Rana Tanveer further said that the cooperative model has the potential to transform Pakistan’s agriculture into a competitive, resilient, and prosperous sector. Our goal is clear: save the farmer, secure Pakistan.