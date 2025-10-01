Rana Tanveer Stresses Cooperative Farming As Key To Agricultural Transformation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 08:57 PM
Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday emphasized that cooperative farming is the backbone of sustainable agriculture in the country, besides contributing significantly in economic growth and social prosperity
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday emphasized that cooperative farming is the backbone of sustainable agriculture in the country, besides contributing significantly in economic growth and social prosperity.
The minister chaired a high-level meeting on cooperative farming and marketing, which was also attended by Rana Iftikhar Muhammad, President, Chamber of Agriculture Punjab, along with other stakeholders, said a press release.
He noted that small and medium farmers, who constitute the majority of cultivators, face serious challenges in accessing modern technology, affordable inputs, and profitable markets. Cooperative farming, he said, provides a collective solution to these issues.
“Cooperative farming ensures that every farmer, regardless of land size, has access to advanced machinery, climate-smart techniques, interest-free agri-finance, and direct market linkages. This model reduces production costs, eliminates middlemen, and guarantees farmers a fair share of profit,” he added.
The minister highlighted that cooperative farming will not only uplift the rural economy but also play a vital role in achieving national food security. He pointed out that with improved yields through inter-cropping and value addition, Pakistan can substantially cut down its reliance on imported wheat, pulses and edible oil, thereby saving valuable foreign exchange.
Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated the role of Rana Iftikhar Muhammad, President Chamber of Agriculture Punjab, in promoting the cooperative farming model and assured that the government will extend full cooperation for its implementation.
He further remarked that the government is committed to supporting farmers by facilitating modern storage facilities, processing units, and export-oriented packaging centers under the cooperative model.
This is not merely an agricultural plan, he said adding that it is a social and economic revolution that will empower farmers and secure Pakistan’s future.
Reaffirming the government’s resolve, Rana Tanveer Hussain said the Ministry will ensure technical guidance and financial assistance through innovative mechanisms to make the cooperative model a success story across the country.
Rana Tanveer further said that the cooperative model has the potential to transform Pakistan’s agriculture into a competitive, resilient, and prosperous sector. Our goal is clear: save the farmer, secure Pakistan.
Recent Stories
PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Bu ..
CM felicitates China on 76th National Day
NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary
Man kills brother, son in Rawat
FCCI achieves landmark successes; new leadership vows to continue momentum with ..
Pakistan outplays New Zealand in ATF Team C'ships
CPI increased 5.6% YoY basis in September
Rana Tanveer stresses cooperative farming as key to agricultural transformation
UAE condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan
WETEX 2025 promotes competitiveness of eco-friendly vehicles
DIP Angola signs first tenant to open manufacturing unit
New FCCI office-bearers assume charge
More Stories From Business
-
FCCI achieves landmark successes; new leadership vows to continue momentum with ‘Made in Faisalaba ..25 seconds ago
-
CPI increased 5.6% YoY basis in September27 seconds ago
-
Rana Tanveer stresses cooperative farming as key to agricultural transformation4 minutes ago
-
New FCCI office-bearers assume charge4 minutes ago
-
MoIP conducts e-balloting to allocate 40,000 electric two-wheelers among applicants14 minutes ago
-
LCCI welcomes extension in tax return filing deadline15 minutes ago
-
Huge potential for upsurge in Pakistan-Uzbekistan trade: Uzbek envoy15 minutes ago
-
WCCI, DHA sign MoU to enhance cooperation for women entrepreneurs1 hour ago
-
Smog Monitoring & Control Committee formed in Faisalabad3 hours ago
-
Experts discuss National AI Policy; project 7–12% GDP growth, 1mln jobs by 20303 hours ago
-
ICCI President, Austrian Ambassador explore avenues for stronger business ties4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar1 hour ago