FCCI achieves landmark successes; new leadership vows to continue momentum with ‘Made in Faisalabad’ vision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has marked a year of remarkable achievements under its outgoing leadership with its President Rehan Naseem Bharara in resolving business community issues and advancing citywide development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has marked a year of remarkable achievements under its outgoing leadership with its President Rehan Naseem Bharara in resolving business community issues and advancing citywide development.

Addressing the annual general meeting, outgoing president Rehan Naseem Bharara said that he remained consistently engaged with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other Federal ministers for redressal of economic concerns while major milestones such as FCCI Golden Jubilee celebrations, inauguration of new facilities and restoration of chamber’s not-for-profit status brought lasting benefits by saving Rs.7–8 million for FCCI annually.

He detailed several significant accomplishments including the establishment of NADRA and e-Sahulat offices at FCCI, inauguration of renovated chamber complex and groundbreaking of a new FCCI complex at FIEDMC.

He also pointed out the federal government’s assurance to set up a passport sub-office at FCCI and praised ministers’ visits that underscored FCCI’s importance as a voice for industry and commerce.

He thanked the executive members and staff for their year-long cooperation and expressed confidence that the new leadership would carry forward this momentum.

Newly elected FCCI President Farooq Yousaf Sheikh paid tribute to the outgoing office-bearers for their performance and pledged to prioritize completion of ongoing projects.

He stressed the need for collective unity of business community under FCCI platform and announced plans to launch “Made in Faisalabad” exhibition to showcase local products nationally and internationally, thereby contributing towards Pakistan’s goal of boosting exports to $100 billion.

He also welcomed the launch of electro buses service in Faisalabad and urged its extension to Khurarianwala. He also stressed the need for further Safe City cameras to strengthen security.

He said that while federal budget proposals often take center stage, FCCI would also ensure active input in Punjab’s provincial budget-making process to safeguard regional business interests.

Chief Guest Mian Javed Iqbal congratulated both outgoing and incoming office-bearers, encouraging the new leadership to expand on the successes achieved and urging chamber members to actively participate in the activities for grooming future leaders.

He appealed for donations to support flood victims and said that Rs.150 million had already been raised for relief efforts.

Later, shields were also distributed among executive members, conveners of standing committees and chamber staff in recognition of their contributions.