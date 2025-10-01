Open Menu

FCCI Achieves Landmark Successes; New Leadership Vows To Continue Momentum With ‘Made In Faisalabad’ Vision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 09:01 PM

FCCI achieves landmark successes; new leadership vows to continue momentum with ‘Made in Faisalabad’ vision

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has marked a year of remarkable achievements under its outgoing leadership with its President Rehan Naseem Bharara in resolving business community issues and advancing citywide development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has marked a year of remarkable achievements under its outgoing leadership with its President Rehan Naseem Bharara in resolving business community issues and advancing citywide development.

Addressing the annual general meeting, outgoing president Rehan Naseem Bharara said that he remained consistently engaged with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other Federal ministers for redressal of economic concerns while major milestones such as FCCI Golden Jubilee celebrations, inauguration of new facilities and restoration of chamber’s not-for-profit status brought lasting benefits by saving Rs.7–8 million for FCCI annually.

He detailed several significant accomplishments including the establishment of NADRA and e-Sahulat offices at FCCI, inauguration of renovated chamber complex and groundbreaking of a new FCCI complex at FIEDMC.

He also pointed out the federal government’s assurance to set up a passport sub-office at FCCI and praised ministers’ visits that underscored FCCI’s importance as a voice for industry and commerce.

He thanked the executive members and staff for their year-long cooperation and expressed confidence that the new leadership would carry forward this momentum.

Newly elected FCCI President Farooq Yousaf Sheikh paid tribute to the outgoing office-bearers for their performance and pledged to prioritize completion of ongoing projects.

He stressed the need for collective unity of business community under FCCI platform and announced plans to launch “Made in Faisalabad” exhibition to showcase local products nationally and internationally, thereby contributing towards Pakistan’s goal of boosting exports to $100 billion.

He also welcomed the launch of electro buses service in Faisalabad and urged its extension to Khurarianwala. He also stressed the need for further Safe City cameras to strengthen security.

He said that while federal budget proposals often take center stage, FCCI would also ensure active input in Punjab’s provincial budget-making process to safeguard regional business interests.

Chief Guest Mian Javed Iqbal congratulated both outgoing and incoming office-bearers, encouraging the new leadership to expand on the successes achieved and urging chamber members to actively participate in the activities for grooming future leaders.

He appealed for donations to support flood victims and said that Rs.150 million had already been raised for relief efforts.

Later, shields were also distributed among executive members, conveners of standing committees and chamber staff in recognition of their contributions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ fam ..

KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families

6 minutes ago
 Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms

Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms

6 minutes ago
 72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi

72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago
 China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthus ..

China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm

4 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operati ..

Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations

4 minutes ago
 Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Art ..

Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for ..

4 minutes ago
Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recom ..

Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recommendations

4 minutes ago
 Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood- ..

Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA

4 minutes ago
 PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packi ..

PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Bu ..

10 minutes ago
 CM felicitates China on 76th National Day

CM felicitates China on 76th National Day

10 minutes ago
 NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms ju ..

NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary

12 minutes ago
 Man kills brother, son in Rawat

Man kills brother, son in Rawat

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business