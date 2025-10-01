LCCI Welcomes Extension In Tax Return Filing Deadline
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 08:46 PM
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has welcomed the government’s decision to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns by 15 days, terming it a major relief for the business community and a step towards strengthening public-private partnership
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has welcomed the government’s decision to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns by 15 days, terming it a major relief for the business community and a step towards strengthening public-private partnership.
LCCI President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial for accepting the Chamber’s long-standing demand. He said the timely decision would not only facilitate traders but also enhance mutual trust and confidence between the government and the business sector.
“The business community is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and has always contributed to national development,” he said, adding that the government’s responsiveness reflected its commitment to a business-friendly environment and economic growth.
Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh and Vice President Khurram Lodhi said the Chamber had consistently highlighted the difficulties faced by taxpayers and advocated for additional time to meet compliance requirements.
They said the acceptance of this demand proved that the government valued constructive dialogue and was determined to foster strong public-private cooperation.
They noted that the extension would particularly benefit small and medium enterprises (SMEs), many of which face time constraints in filing returns. With the additional 15 days, the filing process would become smoother and more efficient, while also contributing to broadening the tax net and increasing revenue.
Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol said the Chamber would continue to collaborate with the government on ease of doing business, tax reforms, and economic stability, reaffirming LCCI’s role as a bridge between the private sector and policymakers to drive Pakistan’s economic progress.
Recent Stories
SUPARCO announces nationwide celebrations of World Space Week 2025
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to honour position-holding students
DC reviews joint survey teams’ performance
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction of M-6 Motorway
MoIP conducts e-balloting to allocate 40,000 electric two-wheelers among applica ..
Community policing through sports key to social harmony: DIG Tariq
One killed in Karachi traffic mishap
Arthropods responsible for 50pcdiseases: experts
Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) holds Annual General Meeting
Over 60,846 citizens register as Civil Defence volunteers in Punjab
Former press minister’s residence burgled; jewellery, cash stolen
Heavy rains likely in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi from Oct 5-7: PDMA
More Stories From Business
-
MoIP conducts e-balloting to allocate 40,000 electric two-wheelers among applicants2 minutes ago
-
LCCI welcomes extension in tax return filing deadline4 minutes ago
-
Huge potential for upsurge in Pakistan-Uzbekistan trade: Uzbek envoy4 minutes ago
-
WCCI, DHA sign MoU to enhance cooperation for women entrepreneurs1 hour ago
-
Smog Monitoring & Control Committee formed in Faisalabad3 hours ago
-
Experts discuss National AI Policy; project 7–12% GDP growth, 1mln jobs by 20303 hours ago
-
ICCI President, Austrian Ambassador explore avenues for stronger business ties4 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar1 hour ago
-
PSX gains 146 points to close at 165,6402 hours ago
-
Gold price surges by Rs3,500 to Rs410,278 per tola5 hours ago
-
Pakistan planning investor conference in US to attract investment5 hours ago
-
KSE-100 index hits record high, crosses 166,000 points7 hours ago