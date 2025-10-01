LCCI welcomes extension in tax return filing deadline

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has welcomed the government’s decision to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns by 15 days, terming it a major relief for the business community and a step towards strengthening public-private partnership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has welcomed the government’s decision to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns by 15 days, terming it a major relief for the business community and a step towards strengthening public-private partnership.

LCCI President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial for accepting the Chamber’s long-standing demand. He said the timely decision would not only facilitate traders but also enhance mutual trust and confidence between the government and the business sector.

“The business community is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and has always contributed to national development,” he said, adding that the government’s responsiveness reflected its commitment to a business-friendly environment and economic growth.

Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh and Vice President Khurram Lodhi said the Chamber had consistently highlighted the difficulties faced by taxpayers and advocated for additional time to meet compliance requirements.

They said the acceptance of this demand proved that the government valued constructive dialogue and was determined to foster strong public-private cooperation.

They noted that the extension would particularly benefit small and medium enterprises (SMEs), many of which face time constraints in filing returns. With the additional 15 days, the filing process would become smoother and more efficient, while also contributing to broadening the tax net and increasing revenue.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol said the Chamber would continue to collaborate with the government on ease of doing business, tax reforms, and economic stability, reaffirming LCCI’s role as a bridge between the private sector and policymakers to drive Pakistan’s economic progress.