Huge Potential For Upsurge In Pakistan-Uzbekistan Trade: Uzbek Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 08:46 PM

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtaev has said that there is immense potential for enhancing bilateral trade and investment, particularly in the textile sector, through joint ventures and greater cooperation between the two countries

Speaking during a visit to the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) House on Wednesday, the envoy urged Pakistani textile groups to focus on high-value products in demand in Uzbekistan. He said cheap energy and abundant cotton resources in Uzbekistan offered attractive opportunities for Pakistani investors to explore both trade and investment in the Uzbek market.

The ambassador informed that both countries had already signed multiple MoUs and agreements to facilitate market access, while direct flights between Pakistan and Uzbekistan had reduced travel time to just 90 minutes. He added that negotiations on trilateral transit trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan were in advanced stages, expressing hope that trade flows would accelerate after their finalization. He also noted that Uzbekistan Trade Centers had been opened in Karachi and Lahore, with another planned for Islamabad.

Tukhtaev emphasized that Pakistan and Uzbekistan were “brothers, not competitors,” and should share resources, knowledge, and expertise for mutual benefit.

He invited an APTMA delegation to visit Uzbekistan and participate in exhibitions and conferences, adding that more Uzbek trade delegations would also visit Pakistan in the coming months.

Welcoming the envoy, APTMA Chairman Kamran Arshad highlighted challenges in bilateral trade, including absence of formal banking channels, delays in signing a Free Trade Agreement, language barriers in labeling, difficulties in Afghan transit routes, and slow progress on the trans-Afghan railway. He stressed the need for stronger banking links, early conclusion of an FTA, and frequent exchange of trade delegations to unlock full potential.

Zonal Chairman Asad Shafi briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s textile industry, noting that despite centuries-old ties, current bilateral trade stood at only $125 million. He underlined Pakistan’s $50 billion textile export target under the “apparel revolution” and sought Uzbekistan’s cooperation to help achieve this goal.

The Uzbek envoy was accompanied by senior embassy officials, while APTMA office-bearers including Khawaja Mohammad Anees, Sufiyan Akhtar, Raza Baqir and other senior members were present at the meeting.

More Stories From Business