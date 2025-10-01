Open Menu

New FCCI Office-bearers Assume Charge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 08:57 PM

New FCCI office-bearers assume charge

Newly-elected office-bearers of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) formally assumed their responsibilities here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Newly-elected office-bearers of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) formally assumed their responsibilities here on Monday.

Farooq Yousaf Sheikh took charge as FCCI President, Naveed Akram Sheikh as Senior Vice President and Engineer Asim Munir as Vice President and commenced their tenure with optimism for stronger representation of the business community.

Throughout the day, a large number of industrial, commercial and trade leaders visited FCCI Complex to extend congratulations to the new leadership.

The FCCI leadership was warmly received with garlands and bouquets while sweets were also distributed by their supporters to celebrate the occasion.

On his arrival, FCCI President Farooq Yousaf Sheikh personally greeted each staff member by shaking hands and assuring them of a cooperative and inclusive working environment.

The chamber secretariat staff also welcomed FCCI President warmly and pledged their full support for his leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, the new FCCI President expressed his determination to continue efforts for progress of the chamber, resolution of business community issues and overall development of Faisalabad.

Under new leadership, FCCI would strive to strengthen its role as a bridge between government and industry while furthering initiatives for economic growth of the city, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packi ..

PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Bu ..

2 minutes ago
 CM felicitates China on 76th National Day

CM felicitates China on 76th National Day

2 minutes ago
 NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms ju ..

NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary

5 minutes ago
 Man kills brother, son in Rawat

Man kills brother, son in Rawat

3 minutes ago
 FCCI achieves landmark successes; new leadership v ..

FCCI achieves landmark successes; new leadership vows to continue momentum with ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan outplays New Zealand in ATF Team C'ships

Pakistan outplays New Zealand in ATF Team C'ships

5 minutes ago
CPI increased 5.6% YoY basis in September

CPI increased 5.6% YoY basis in September

3 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer stresses cooperative farming as key t ..

Rana Tanveer stresses cooperative farming as key to agricultural transformation

6 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 WETEX 2025 promotes competitiveness of eco-friendl ..

WETEX 2025 promotes competitiveness of eco-friendly vehicles

49 minutes ago
 DIP Angola signs first tenant to open manufacturin ..

DIP Angola signs first tenant to open manufacturing unit

49 minutes ago
 New FCCI office-bearers assume charge

New FCCI office-bearers assume charge

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business