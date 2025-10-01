New FCCI office-bearers assume charge

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Newly-elected office-bearers of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) formally assumed their responsibilities here on Monday.

Farooq Yousaf Sheikh took charge as FCCI President, Naveed Akram Sheikh as Senior Vice President and Engineer Asim Munir as Vice President and commenced their tenure with optimism for stronger representation of the business community.

Throughout the day, a large number of industrial, commercial and trade leaders visited FCCI Complex to extend congratulations to the new leadership.

The FCCI leadership was warmly received with garlands and bouquets while sweets were also distributed by their supporters to celebrate the occasion.

On his arrival, FCCI President Farooq Yousaf Sheikh personally greeted each staff member by shaking hands and assuring them of a cooperative and inclusive working environment.

The chamber secretariat staff also welcomed FCCI President warmly and pledged their full support for his leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, the new FCCI President expressed his determination to continue efforts for progress of the chamber, resolution of business community issues and overall development of Faisalabad.

Under new leadership, FCCI would strive to strengthen its role as a bridge between government and industry while furthering initiatives for economic growth of the city, he added.