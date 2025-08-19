Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 19 August 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 08:41 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Following are the selling/buying
rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 285.63 279.18
GBP 385.
58 376.83
EUR 332.98 325.46
JPY 1.9324 1.8886
AED 76.12 74.40
SAR 77.78 76.53
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
ECC approves uniform application of fuel charges adjustment
President Asif Ali Zardari bids farewell to UAE Ambassador, emphasizes strengthe ..
Sutlej breach damages crops in Bahawalpur
NUST champions Ethical and Inclusive AI in Pakistan with Multistakeholder Dialog ..
Islamabad High Court (IHC) cancels cause list of CJ's bench
PSO posts profit after tax of Ra. 20.9 bln in FY25
Tribunal upholds CCP’s decision against LDI operators
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,574 more points
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
More Stories From Business
-
ECC approves uniform application of fuel charges adjustment55 seconds ago
-
SECP, PBC affirm ongoing collaboration for business facilitation and regulatory reforms13 minutes ago
-
Ahsan reviews preparations for CPEC's upcoming JCC meeting, PM's expected visit to Beijing13 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for strengthening auto sector: Rana Ihsaan33 minutes ago
-
RCCI to establish Economic Zones along ring road43 minutes ago
-
Pak-Iran share common interests in ensuring regional food security: Rana Tanveer1 hour ago
-
SECP, PMEX discuss strategy for commodities market development"1 hour ago
-
PCJCCI calls for long-term climate action inspired by China’s model2 hours ago
-
FDA implementing modern reforms: DG3 hours ago
-
SMEs play important role in poverty alleviation: expert3 hours ago
-
PSO posts profit after tax of Ra. 20.9 bln in FY257 minutes ago
-
Tribunal upholds CCP’s decision against LDI operators7 minutes ago