Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 19 August 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 285.63 279.18

GBP 385.

58 376.83

EUR 332.98 325.46

JPY 1.9324 1.8886

AED 76.12 74.40

SAR 77.78 76.53

