Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 05 September 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.46 280.42

GBP 381.

35 376.86

EUR 330.83 326.95

JPY 1.9137 1.8911

AED 75.55 74.66

SAR 77.18 76.27

APP/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee co ..

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..

3 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

3 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

3 hours ago
 Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

6 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

7 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

7 hours ago
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

7 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

7 hours ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

2 minutes ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

7 hours ago
 CM leadership drives Punjab govt to act fast in re ..

CM leadership drives Punjab govt to act fast in restoring connectivity & support ..

2 minutes ago
 Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange ..

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 05 September 2025

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business