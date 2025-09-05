Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 05 September 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.46 280.42
GBP 381.
35 376.86
EUR 330.83 326.95
JPY 1.9137 1.8911
AED 75.55 74.66
SAR 77.18 76.27
APP/
Recent Stories
PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
CM leadership drives Punjab govt to act fast in restoring connectivity & support ..
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 05 September 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Employment generation linked to business-friendly policies2 hours ago
-
KPRA team pays surprise visits to registered tax payers3 hours ago
-
Five-member PBBC delegation visit SIAL4 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation goes up by 1.29pc5 hours ago
-
WDD delegation visits WCCIS & SCCI on Women Incubation Center7 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim7 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 05 September 20252 minutes ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 05 September 20252 minutes ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 05 September 20252 minutes ago
-
NBP-Rates-2-Karachi9 hours ago
-
Bank Rates11 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 202511 hours ago