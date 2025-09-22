FBR, LUMS sign agreement on postgraduate diploma programme for officers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday signed an agreement with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) for the design and delivery of a customized Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Programme for its officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday signed an agreement with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) for the design and delivery of a customized Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Programme for its officers.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the professional capacity of Pakistan’s tax administration, said a news release.

The signing ceremony was presided over by Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood Langrial and attended by Members of the Board, senior officers, Director Generals of Inland Revenue and Customs Academies, and officers of the Transformation Delivery Unit (TDU).

Representing LUMS, Provost Dr. Tariq Jadoon and Dean of Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB), Dr. Adeel Zafar, were also present on the occasion.

Rashid Mahmood congratulated both FBR and LUMS teams for designing a rigorous and customized diploma programme to equip FBR officers with essential skills in modern tax administration, particularly in the domains of digitalization and data analytics.

Earlier, Member (Administration/HR), Mohammad Iqbal, outlined the key deliverables of the programme, which include enhancing FBR officers’ capacity in specialized areas such as advanced accounting, data analytics, digital economy, e-commerce, supply chain management, trade analytics, and international taxation.

Dean SDSB Dr. Adeel Zafar reaffirmed LUMS’ commitment to ensuring the success of the programe and expressed confidence that this collaboration would be impactful and enduring.

The PGD Programme is a major milestone under FBR’s wider Transformation Plan, which seeks to modernize Pakistan’s federal tax administration by building operational expertise, organizational capacity enhancement, digitalization and advanced enforcement measures.

The diploma program will commence on October 20, 2025, with the participation of 51 probationary FBR officers. This first-of-its-kind program will equip FBR officers with globally relevant expertise to effectively meet emerging challenges in revenue administration and trade facilitation.