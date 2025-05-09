Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 09 May 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 08:42 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

70 281.75

USD 281.50 283.25

EURO 317.00 319.50

GBP 373.70 376.70

JPY 1.93 1.98

AED77.00 77.40

SAR75.20 75.60

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gan ..

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs key meeting on de ..

2 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president t ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president till May 19

2 minutes ago
 India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ..

India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ISPR

2 minutes ago
 Chiniot district administration on high alert for ..

Chiniot district administration on high alert for public protection under the Wa ..

2 minutes ago
 Murder case accused arrested

Murder case accused arrested

2 minutes ago
 High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG ..

High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 14

15 minutes ago
QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggre ..

QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggression

2 minutes ago
 Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab g ..

Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab governor cooperation in various ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'l ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'langar khana'

2 minutes ago
 PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant

PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant

2 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 tr ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 trillion in the market

19 minutes ago
 India's reckless conduct brought two nuclear state ..

India's reckless conduct brought two nuclear states closer to major conflict: FO ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business