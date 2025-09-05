Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 05 September 2025
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 281.
65 281.70
USD 282.30 283.10
EURO 328.50 330.30
GBP 379.50 381.40
JPY 1.89 1.96
AED76.85 77.10
SAR75.15 75.40
