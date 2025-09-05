Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 05 September 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

65 281.70

USD 282.30 283.10

EURO 328.50 330.30

GBP 379.50 381.40

JPY 1.89 1.96

AED76.85 77.10

SAR75.15 75.40

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional peace, c ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional peace, connectivity at SCO Summit: FO ..

2 minutes ago
 SBP for increasing CDMs in bank branches to promot ..

SBP for increasing CDMs in bank branches to promote digitization, self service b ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional peace, c ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional peace, connectivity at SCO Summit: FO ..

2 minutes ago
 SECP outlines reforms to broaden access, inclusion ..

SECP outlines reforms to broaden access, inclusion and investment opportunities

2 minutes ago
 PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee co ..

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..

3 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

3 hours ago
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

3 hours ago
 Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

6 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

7 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

7 hours ago
 IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

7 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business