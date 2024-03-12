President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh and Regional Incharge Haji Afzal and Coordinator Akbar Khan have demanded the government to take the budget recommendations of the business community including chambers and traders’ association regarding economic development under serious consideration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh and Regional Incharge Haji Afzal and Coordinator Akbar Khan have demanded the government to take the budget recommendations of the business community including chambers and traders’ association regarding economic development under serious consideration.

They were confident that giving priority to table-talks with business community expressed confidence that prioritizing table talks with the business community would help overcome economic crises.

These were speaking during an important consultative session held at the FPCCI Regional Office Peshawar, the other day, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Those who attended the session were included former Senator Ilyas Ahmed Bilour, President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) Faud Ishaq, former President FPCCI and Chairman United Business Group (UBG) KP Chapter Ghazanfar Bilour, FPCCI Regional Incharge Haji Muhammad Afzal, Regional Coordinator Akbar Khan, Senior Vice President of Sarhad Chamber Sanaullah Khan, former president Industrialists’ Association Peshawar Malik Imran Ishaq, President of Bannu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shah Wazir, Muhammad Nawaz, Ahmed Khan, Rahat Ali Khan and Yusuf Ali, Adnan Ali, Imad Khan, Syed Rahman Naeema Naz. Zahida Iftikhar, Anila Khalid, Rizwan, Muhammad islam Haji Iftikhar and others.

The participants of the meeting exchange of views on issues facing the province and presented suggestions and also briefed the FPCCI president on all recommendations in this regard.

Haji Afzal and Akbar Khan gave detail briefing regarding problems facing industries, particularly gas and electricity and taxation in the province.

The participants proposed that a monthly meaningful meeting and dialogue should be ensured with the Federal and provincial governments' representatives and bureaucracy through Federation's platform.

They discussed problems faced by the business community at crossing points with Afghanistan especially the closure of Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi, Angoor Adda, and Torkham stations, including customs clearance and other issues. It was decided in the meeting that a legal team would be strengthened for industrial assistance. Participants also mentioned issues arising from fluctuating exchange rates and Dollar prices and demanded that table talks should also be held to reduce tax rates by the governments.

An agreement was also reached out on solutions to problems of small traders in the province and recommendations for Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with various countries in the tealeaf and sugarcane sectors.

Addressing the session, President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh said that all recommendations of chambers, business community and trade organizations and especially of Peshawar, will be presented before provincial and federal governments, and every effort will be made to make them feasible as part of the government projects in terms of province's economic development and upcoming budget.

He said that the business community is the backbone of the country and without solving their problems, the dream of economic development cannot be realized.