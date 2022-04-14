FTO to provide fair treatment to taxpayers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has recently made new decisions to provide relief and fair treatment to taxpayers

The Federal Tax Ombudsman has always striven to facilitate tax payers, for which we have good coordination with the Federal board Revenue (FBR) , Adviser Income Tax Investigation, Muhammad Majid Qureshi said this while addressing a press Conference here.

The Adviser said that recently a lower paid employee of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) had complained about deduction of undue tax in his salary which was discussed with fbr and this was resolved.

He said that the Auditor General of Pakistan(AGP) had implemented this in the months of March salary and thousands of employees of PBC were given relief.

Now there is no tax deduction in the salary of these employees, he informed.

He said that all the regional offices of FBR and other agencies have been informed about this and they will implement it.

He said that the media has a big role to play in informing the people about proper taxation Majid Qureshi said that tax deduction on salary less than Rs. 600,000 is not legal.

And it covers more contract employees.

The Adviser further said that people were also facing many problems in vehicle booking.

He said that now the tax on booking 1000CC cars has been reduced from 17.5 percent to 12.5 percent.

And so far about 9000 people have benefited from it and now this tax will be collected after the delivery of the car.