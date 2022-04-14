UrduPoint.com

FTO To Provide Fair Treatment To Taxpayers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 11:56 AM

FTO to provide fair treatment to taxpayers

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has recently made new decisions to provide relief and fair treatment to taxpayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has recently made new decisions to provide relief and fair treatment to taxpayers.

The Federal Tax Ombudsman has always striven to facilitate tax payers, for which we have good coordination with the Federal board Revenue (FBR) , Adviser Income Tax Investigation, Muhammad Majid Qureshi said this while addressing a press Conference here.

The Adviser said that recently a lower paid employee of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) had complained about deduction of undue tax in his salary which was discussed with fbr and this was resolved.

He said that the Auditor General of Pakistan(AGP) had implemented this in the months of March salary and thousands of employees of PBC were given relief.

Now there is no tax deduction in the salary of these employees, he informed.

He said that all the regional offices of FBR and other agencies have been informed about this and they will implement it.

He said that the media has a big role to play in informing the people about proper taxation Majid Qureshi said that tax deduction on salary less than Rs. 600,000 is not legal.

And it covers more contract employees.

The Adviser further said that people were also facing many problems in vehicle booking.

He said that now the tax on booking 1000CC cars has been reduced from 17.5 percent to 12.5 percent.

And so far about 9000 people have benefited from it and now this tax will be collected after the delivery of the car.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Vehicle Car March FBR Media All From Employment

Recent Stories

EPA allows plastic bags use for specific sectors i ..

EPA allows plastic bags use for specific sectors in ICT

40 seconds ago
 German Authorities Seize Yacht Allegedly Owned by ..

German Authorities Seize Yacht Allegedly Owned by Alisher Usmanov's Sister

41 seconds ago
 Japan's Lower House Approves Bill Raising Duties o ..

Japan's Lower House Approves Bill Raising Duties on Imports From Russia

43 seconds ago
 North Korea's tests stir nuclear debate in South

North Korea's tests stir nuclear debate in South

45 seconds ago
 PM regrets delay of four years in completion of Me ..

PM regrets delay of four years in completion of Metro Bus project

24 minutes ago
 Details of Pakistan v Sri Lanka women’s series a ..

Details of Pakistan v Sri Lanka women’s series announced

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.