Gold Dip By Rs100 To Rs 352,900 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Gold dip by Rs100 to Rs 352,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs100 on Friday and was sold at Rs352,900 against its sale at Rs 353,000 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs 86 to Rs.

302,555 from Rs 302,641 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down to Rs 277,342 from Rs 277,421.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,900 and Rs 3,344 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $1 to $3,302 from $3,303 whereas silver was traded at $36.57 against $37.51, the Association reported.

