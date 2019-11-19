Gold Rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 19 Nov 2019

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Share on Whatsapp

Recent Stories

Follow-on on cards after Junaid Khan, Usman Shinwa ..

Tabish takes five to give Sindh advantage over Cen ..

PAC Directs Secretary Overseas to seek help of Sec ..

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to approa ..

US Troops Kidnap 2 Syrians From Their Home in Hasa ..