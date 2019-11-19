Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 19 Nov 2019
Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:04 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 73731.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.34
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 74160.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 67980.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 845.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 72870.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 66620.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 783.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 73388.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 67272.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 64214.00