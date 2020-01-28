Gold Rates In Pakistan On Tuesday 28 Jan 2020
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:41 PM
Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday.
KARACHI: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 78361.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33
HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)
Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 77760.00
Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 71280.
00
Silver-Tezabi Rs. 867.00
MULTAN: (per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 77240.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 70620.00
Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.00
Silver Thobi Rs. 799.00
LAHORE:(per 10 gram)
Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 78446.00
Gold 22 CT Rs. 71909.00
Gold 21 CT Rs. 68640.00