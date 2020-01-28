Gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 28 Jan 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Bullion Prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the Bullion prices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan and Lahore on Tuesday.

KARACHI: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 78361.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 857.33

HYDERABAD: (per 10 gram)

Gold-Tezabi-24-ct Rs. 77760.00

Gold-Tezabi 22-ct Rs. 71280.

00

Silver-Tezabi Rs. 867.00

MULTAN: (per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT Rs. 77240.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 70620.00

Silver Tezabi Rs. 874.00

Silver Thobi Rs. 799.00

LAHORE:(per 10 gram)

Gold Tezabi-24 CT RS. 78446.00

Gold 22 CT Rs. 71909.00

Gold 21 CT Rs. 68640.00