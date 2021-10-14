HCSTSI president announces sub-committees conveners

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Muhammad Altaf Memon Thursday announced the names of conveners of 48 sub-committees which formed to resolve the issues of businessmen at different public and private sector departments

Addressing the nominates conveners of the sub-committees here at HCSTSI secretariat, he said he nominated the conveners while exercising powers which bestowed to him by the executive committee in its meeting held on October 5. Now it is the responsibility of the nominated conveners to strive for resolving the issues of the traders and industrialists at the relevant forums, he added.

According to the decision, those who have been nominated as the conveners sub-committees including Haji Muhammad Yaqoob on FBR, Muhammad Arif Memon on banking affairs, Choudhry Muhammad Aslam on market committee, Shaikh Ahmed Hussain on import and export, Shafqatullah Memon on insurance policies, Muhammad Naim Shaikh on health affairs, Muhammad Saleem Khan on bangles affairs, Muhammad Iqbal Aribiani on chemical and dice, Vishnu Mal on minority affairs, Dr Muhammad Ismail on homeopathic and alternate medicines, Sikandar Ali Rajput on SSGL, Mueez Abbas on Cantonment board, Muhammad Yasin Khilji on event management, Abdul Saleem Arain on public relations, Abid Mian Dehalvi on arbiter committee, Muhammad Sharif Poonjani on food, Pervez Faheem Noorwala on EPA, Muhammad Ayoub Shaikh on peace committee, Muhammad Fahad Mian on hotel and tourism, Muhammad Shahid Kaimkhani on industries affairs, Javed Hussain Qureshi on post office, Dr.

Abdul Jabbar Rajput on railways, Irfab Arbiani on telephone and communication, Waseem Ahmed Qureshi on HDA affairs, Muhammad Sohail Memon on HESCO affairs, Naim Aslam on agriculture affairs, Muhammad Younus Malik on publication, Muhammad Farhan Iqbal on information technology and education, Dr. Muhammad Yousuf on Hujj and Umrah affairs, Kishore Kumar Bhatia on excise and taxation, Asad Hussain Jafeeri on energy, Sohail Ahmed Qureshi on WASA affairs, Syed Liaquat Ali Shah on transport affairs, Muhammad Asghar Khilji on sports, Jalaluddin Qureshi on grain and food, Shaikh Shoukat Ali on Halal Food Products and Services, Shaikh Ghulam Rasool on seed and seed development, Haji Shamsuddin on fruits and vegetable affairs, Sanober Ali on legal affairs and Shan saigal on exhibitios arrangements.