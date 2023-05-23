UrduPoint.com

ICCI Urges Govt To Broaden Tax Net, Revising Working Hours In Budget 2023-24

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ICCI urges govt to broaden tax net, revising working hours in budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday urged the government to take appropriate steps to broaden tax net to enhance revenue collection, besides revising working hours to save energy for economic growth and social development of the county.

President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, while presenting the budget proposals for Federal Budget 2023-24 in Senate Standing Committee on Finance suggested making all commercial meters subject to national tax numbers (NTN), which will significantly increase the tax net.

He urged to change the working hours to save energy, besides incorporating suggestions from the business community across the country in the budget and formulating e an economic plan in consultation with the chambers in a difficult economic situation.

Presidents of Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Faisalabad chambers and Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, Pakistan Business Council participated also attended meeting.

Ahsan Bakhtawari apprised the meeting that LCs and ban on imports, differences in commercial electricity tariffs at regional level, smuggling and all such problems were harming the country's economy. There is a need to formulate policies on a permanent basis to solve them.

He proposed that POS integration should be mandatory for retailers as well as all distributors and manufacturers. The issue of filers and non-filers should be solved, supply should be given only those businesses that are POS integrated or have NTN numbers.

On this occasion, Chairman Committee Senator Saleem Mandviwala while appreciating the budget proposals of Islamabad Chamber said that the best and workable proposals have come from the Chambers and the business community.

He assured the business community for placing these proposals before the Finance Ministry and Federal board of Revenue to make them part of the upcoming budget. He said that the business community has a very important role in economic system of Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Senate Faisalabad Quetta Electricity Business Budget Chamber FBR Commerce All From Government Industry Best Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 2023 edition of Pre ..

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates 2023 edition of PrecisionMed Exhibition &amp; Sum ..

1 minute ago
 Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari quits ..

Former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari quits PTI

19 minutes ago
 King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin ..

King of Malaysia welcomes Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed in Kuala Lumpur

31 minutes ago
 Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynam ..

Ghulam Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Amin script Dynamites' dominating win

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi appear before NAB in Al Qa ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi appear before NAB in Al Qadir Trust case

1 hour ago
 Govt to deal with miscreants involved in May 9 vio ..

Govt to deal with miscreants involved in May 9 violence as per law: Dastgir

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.