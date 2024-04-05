Jam Kamal visits 'SLIC Cutting-Edge Data Management Center'

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, on Friday undertook a significant visit to the State Life Insurance Company (SLIC), located within the prominent State Life Tower in Islamabad and briefed on the health insurance card

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, on Friday undertook a significant visit to the State Life Insurance Company (SLIC), located within the prominent State Life Tower in Islamabad and briefed on the health insurance card.

During his visit, Minister Jam Kamal Khan was given a detailed overview of SLIC's operations and functionalities, said a press release issued here.

Impressed by SLIC's dedication to advancing healthcare initiatives nationwide, Minister Jam Kamal Khan particularly emphasized the pivotal role of the Data Management Center in achieving this objective.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the evolving global trend towards insurance-based healthcare systems, noting the superiority of SLIC's facilities over traditional government-owned hospitals.

He directed for pasting rating system on the prominent place of the private hospitals registered with SLIC, aimed at empowering individuals to make informed choices regarding their healthcare providers.

SLIC's CEO, Shoaib Javed Hussain, presented an in-depth overview of the company's advanced technological capabilities.

Highlighting SLIC's role in revolutionizing healthcare service delivery through digital solutions, Mr. Hussain emphasized the integration of modern data processing tools into SLIC's operations.

SLIC's Health IT Infrastructure includes real-time Health Management Information Systems (HMIS), an E-Claim Management System, business Intelligence Tools, AI-Based Screening Claims, and Digital Payments.