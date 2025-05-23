Kitchen Items’ Prices Decrease By 0.29pc
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), decreased by 0.29 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on May 22, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.
According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 312.34 points as compared to 313.24 points during the past week.
As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 1.35 per cent.
The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.
The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed a decrease of 0.26 per cent and came down to 300.18 points from last week’s 300.97 points.
The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, came down 0.27 percent, 0.26 percent, 0.28 percent and 0.30 percent respectively.
During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 13 (25.49%) items increased, 14 (27.45%) items decreased and 24 (47.06%) items remained stable.
The items, which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included Chicken (7.
26%), Onions (5.43%), Garlic (2.71%), LPG (2.44%), Potatoes (0.95%), Mustard Oil (0.80%)
Diesel (0.78%), Pulse Masoor (0.46%), cooking Oil (0.14%), Rice IRRI-6/9 (0.09%), Firewood (0.06%), and
Vegetable Ghee 2.5Kg & Sugar (0.05%) each.
The commodities which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included Tomatoes (12.01%), Eggs (8.16%), Gur (1.50%),
Bananas (1.00%), Pulse Moong (0.79%), Wheat Flour (0.63%), Pulse Gram (0.39%), Powdered Milk (0.36%),
Rice Basmati Broken (0.34%), Pulse Mash (0.30%), Mutton (0.26%), Energy Saver (0.21%) and Beef (0.12%).
Year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed increase included Ladies Sandal (55.62%), Chicken (45.12%), Pulse Moong
(30.79%), Powdered Milk (24.01%), Bananas (22.43%), Sugar (22.12%), Eggs (21.52%), Pulse Gram (20.70%),
Beef (17.56%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5Kg (13.86%), LPG (13.05%), and Vegetable Ghee 1Kg (12.76%).
The commodities which recorded a decrease in their average prices on year-on-year basis included Onions (54.93%), Potatoes (30.46%), Garlic (29.43%), Electricity Charges
for Q1 (29.40%), Tea Lipton (17.93%), Wheat Flour (16.63%), Pulse Mash (16.03%), Tomatoes (14.03%), Chilies
Powder (12.30%), Rice IRRI-6/9 (8.50%), Pulse Masoor (7.64%) and petrol (7.43%).
Recent Stories
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices increase Rs.3,500 to Rs.351,000 per tola5 minutes ago
-
Kitchen items’ prices decrease by 0.29pc5 minutes ago
-
Rs 44b penalty on sugar mills: CAT remands case to CCP for rehearing2 hours ago
-
Edible oil including soyabean, palm oil grew 24.78% and 139.82%3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 20258 hours ago
-
FPCCI Delegation met with SAPM17 hours ago
-
PEFMA delegation meets Ch. Sujaat18 hours ago
-
Coordinator to PM on Commerce visits EDF Secretariat, NCC18 hours ago
-
No nation can succeed without empowering women: Dr Zulfiqar19 hours ago
-
Gold price goes down by Rs1,900 per tola in Pakistan21 hours ago