Kitchen Items’ Prices Decrease By 0.29pc

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), decreased by 0.29 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on May 22, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 312.34 points as compared to 313.24 points during the past week.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 1.35 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed a decrease of 0.26 per cent and came down to 300.18 points from last week’s 300.97 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,732 to 22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, came down 0.27 percent, 0.26 percent, 0.28 percent and 0.30 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 13 (25.49%) items increased, 14 (27.45%) items decreased and 24 (47.06%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included Chicken (7.

26%), Onions (5.43%), Garlic (2.71%), LPG (2.44%), Potatoes (0.95%), Mustard Oil (0.80%)

Diesel (0.78%), Pulse Masoor (0.46%), cooking Oil (0.14%), Rice IRRI-6/9 (0.09%), Firewood (0.06%), and

Vegetable Ghee 2.5Kg & Sugar (0.05%) each.

The commodities which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included Tomatoes (12.01%), Eggs (8.16%), Gur (1.50%),

Bananas (1.00%), Pulse Moong (0.79%), Wheat Flour (0.63%), Pulse Gram (0.39%), Powdered Milk (0.36%),

Rice Basmati Broken (0.34%), Pulse Mash (0.30%), Mutton (0.26%), Energy Saver (0.21%) and Beef (0.12%).

Year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed increase included Ladies Sandal (55.62%), Chicken (45.12%), Pulse Moong

(30.79%), Powdered Milk (24.01%), Bananas (22.43%), Sugar (22.12%), Eggs (21.52%), Pulse Gram (20.70%),

Beef (17.56%), Vegetable Ghee 2.5Kg (13.86%), LPG (13.05%), and Vegetable Ghee 1Kg (12.76%).

The commodities which recorded a decrease in their average prices on year-on-year basis included Onions (54.93%), Potatoes (30.46%), Garlic (29.43%), Electricity Charges

for Q1 (29.40%), Tea Lipton (17.93%), Wheat Flour (16.63%), Pulse Mash (16.03%), Tomatoes (14.03%), Chilies

Powder (12.30%), Rice IRRI-6/9 (8.50%), Pulse Masoor (7.64%) and petrol (7.43%).

More Stories From Business