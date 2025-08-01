Kitchen items’ prices fall by 0.35 pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of 0.35 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on July 31, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 327.94 points as compared to 329.09 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 1.98 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed a decrease of 0.42 per cent by declining from to 316.01 from last week’s 317.34 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,733 to 22,888, Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, decreased by 0.42 percent, 0.37 percent,0.37 percent and 0.33 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 11 (21.57%) items increased, 12 (23.53%) items decreased and 28 (54.90%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included tomatoes (17.26%), chicken (4.76%), bananas (2.97%), pulse moong (1.55%),LPG (1.39%), potatoes (0.73%), pulse mash (0.61%), wheat flour (0.59%) and pulse gram (0.58%).

The commodities which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included eggs (1.80%), firewood (1.11%), cooked beef (1.08%), powdered milk (0.49%), energy saver (0.25%), garlic (0.24%), cigarettes and mutton (0.13%) each, beef (0.10%), gur (0.04%) and onions (0.02%).

Year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included onions (49.32%), tomatoes (42.31%), garlic (23.78%), wheat flour (22.90%), pulse mash (21.40%), tea packet (17.93%), potatoes (15.95%), chicken (11.71%), electricity charges for Q1 (10.02%) and lpg (0.86%).

The commodities which recorded a increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included ladies sandal (55.62%), gas charges for Q1 (29.85%), sugar (21.66%), pulse moong (14.27%), beef (14.16%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (12.33%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (11.95%), firewood (11.75%), gur (11.23%), eggs (10.94%), cooked beef (9.31%) and lawn printed (7.32%).