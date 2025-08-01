Open Menu

Kitchen Items’ Prices Fall By 0.35 Pc

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Kitchen items’ prices fall by 0.35 pc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of 0.35 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on July 31, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 327.94 points as compared to 329.09 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 1.98 per cent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group of up to Rs 17,732 witnessed a decrease of 0.42 per cent by declining from to 316.01 from last week’s 317.34 points.

The SPI for consumption groups of Rs 17,733 to 22,888, Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175, decreased by 0.42 percent, 0.37 percent,0.37 percent and 0.33 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 11 (21.57%) items increased, 12 (23.53%) items decreased and 28 (54.90%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded major increase in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included tomatoes (17.26%), chicken (4.76%), bananas (2.97%), pulse moong (1.55%),LPG (1.39%), potatoes (0.73%), pulse mash (0.61%), wheat flour (0.59%) and pulse gram (0.58%).

The commodities which recorded major decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included eggs (1.80%), firewood (1.11%), cooked beef (1.08%), powdered milk (0.49%), energy saver (0.25%), garlic (0.24%), cigarettes and mutton (0.13%) each, beef (0.10%), gur (0.04%) and onions (0.02%).

Year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included onions (49.32%), tomatoes (42.31%), garlic (23.78%), wheat flour (22.90%), pulse mash (21.40%), tea packet (17.93%), potatoes (15.95%), chicken (11.71%), electricity charges for Q1 (10.02%) and lpg (0.86%).

The commodities which recorded a increase in their average prices on year-on-year basis included ladies sandal (55.62%), gas charges for Q1 (29.85%), sugar (21.66%), pulse moong (14.27%), beef (14.16%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (12.33%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (11.95%), firewood (11.75%), gur (11.23%), eggs (10.94%), cooked beef (9.31%) and lawn printed (7.32%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

13 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

13 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

13 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

13 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

13 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

13 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

13 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business