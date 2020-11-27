UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Intelligence Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:36 PM

KPT shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Velos Sapphire D.Mogas Alpine 27/11/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

2/3 Ts Delta D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 19/11/20

4/5 Nord Sirius D. Wheat Alpine 20/11/20

10/11 Ince Il Gaz D. Wheat Northstar 20/11/20

11/12 Sorsi D. Wheat East Wind 27/11/20

13/14 Densa Jaugar D. Wheat Sea Care 26/11/20

14/15 Crown Voyager L. Clinkers crystal Sea 26/11/20

16/17 Brigitte D. Wheat Northstar 26/11/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-4 Cosco America D. L. Cnt. Cosco 26/11/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

21 Team Challenge D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 24/11/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

28/29 Caster N D. L. Cnt. Rehmat-Sh 26/11/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Ever Ursula Green Pak 27/11/20 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Szczecin Trader Golden 28/11/20 Not Sched 207 Units 291 Units

GENERAL CARGO:

Bbc Pacific Gulf Maritime 29/11/20 Not Sched Nil 300

FERTILIZER:

Vantage Wave Bulk-Sh.

27/11/20 Not Sched 11,075 Dap Nil

Zilos Wma Shipcare 01/12/20 Not Sched 37,300 Dap Nil

CEMENT:

Ak Hamburg Crystal Sea 29/11/20 Not Sched Nil 7,800

ROCK/PHOSPHATE:

Union Trader WMA Shipcare 30/11/20 Not Sched 51,810 Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Diamond Gate Bulk Ships Northstar -- 14/11/20 15:00 1

Grace Clinker Sirius Logistics-- 26/11/20 06:12 -

Idc Diamond Clinker OC-Services -- 26/11/20 19:30 -

Antigoni B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 16/11/20 18:20 2

Senaur Cebi Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 17/11/20 12:55 -

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 3

Gs Future Oil Tanker Alpine OP-II 25/11/20 07:15 -

Sofia Oil Tanker Trans Maritime -- 26/11/20 00:18 -

Bomar Lynx Oil Tanker East Wind -- 26/11/20 16:50 -

Achilleas S Wheat Northstar -- 18/11/20 21:30 -

Bright Venture Wheat Northstar -- 19/11/20 10:20 -

Star Omicron Wheat East Wind -- 20/11/20 15:54 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No.11/12 to O/A

3 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 To O/A

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Hamburg Nord Alpine Gold From Wheat Karachi Port P

Recent Stories

UN agriculture agency chief calls for promptly add ..

5 minutes ago

Gold imports decline 58.54% in 4 months

7 minutes ago

Trump Lashes Out at Media With Calls to Make Websi ..

7 minutes ago

The Vietnamese designer convincing the young to ch ..

7 minutes ago

Russia says India to produce 100 million doses of ..

7 minutes ago

3,113 new Coronavirus cases reported; 54 deaths in ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.