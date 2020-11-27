KPT shipping intelligence report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Velos Sapphire D.Mogas Alpine 27/11/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

2/3 Ts Delta D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 19/11/20

4/5 Nord Sirius D. Wheat Alpine 20/11/20

10/11 Ince Il Gaz D. Wheat Northstar 20/11/20

11/12 Sorsi D. Wheat East Wind 27/11/20

13/14 Densa Jaugar D. Wheat Sea Care 26/11/20

14/15 Crown Voyager L. Clinkers crystal Sea 26/11/20

16/17 Brigitte D. Wheat Northstar 26/11/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-4 Cosco America D. L. Cnt. Cosco 26/11/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

21 Team Challenge D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 24/11/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

28/29 Caster N D. L. Cnt. Rehmat-Sh 26/11/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Ever Ursula Green Pak 27/11/20 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Szczecin Trader Golden 28/11/20 Not Sched 207 Units 291 Units

GENERAL CARGO:

Bbc Pacific Gulf Maritime 29/11/20 Not Sched Nil 300

FERTILIZER:

Vantage Wave Bulk-Sh.

27/11/20 Not Sched 11,075 Dap Nil

Zilos Wma Shipcare 01/12/20 Not Sched 37,300 Dap Nil

CEMENT:

Ak Hamburg Crystal Sea 29/11/20 Not Sched Nil 7,800

ROCK/PHOSPHATE:

Union Trader WMA Shipcare 30/11/20 Not Sched 51,810 Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Diamond Gate Bulk Ships Northstar -- 14/11/20 15:00 1

Grace Clinker Sirius Logistics-- 26/11/20 06:12 -

Idc Diamond Clinker OC-Services -- 26/11/20 19:30 -

Antigoni B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 16/11/20 18:20 2

Senaur Cebi Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 17/11/20 12:55 -

Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 3

Gs Future Oil Tanker Alpine OP-II 25/11/20 07:15 -

Sofia Oil Tanker Trans Maritime -- 26/11/20 00:18 -

Bomar Lynx Oil Tanker East Wind -- 26/11/20 16:50 -

Achilleas S Wheat Northstar -- 18/11/20 21:30 -

Bright Venture Wheat Northstar -- 19/11/20 10:20 -

Star Omicron Wheat East Wind -- 20/11/20 15:54 -

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A

2 Shifted from Berth No.11/12 to O/A

3 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 To O/A