KPT Shipping Intelligence Report
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-II Velos Sapphire D.Mogas Alpine 27/11/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
2/3 Ts Delta D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 19/11/20
4/5 Nord Sirius D. Wheat Alpine 20/11/20
10/11 Ince Il Gaz D. Wheat Northstar 20/11/20
11/12 Sorsi D. Wheat East Wind 27/11/20
13/14 Densa Jaugar D. Wheat Sea Care 26/11/20
14/15 Crown Voyager L. Clinkers crystal Sea 26/11/20
16/17 Brigitte D. Wheat Northstar 26/11/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-4 Cosco America D. L. Cnt. Cosco 26/11/20
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
21 Team Challenge D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 24/11/20
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
28/29 Caster N D. L. Cnt. Rehmat-Sh 26/11/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Ever Ursula Green Pak 27/11/20 Not Sched 1,000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
CONTAINER (GEARED):
Szczecin Trader Golden 28/11/20 Not Sched 207 Units 291 Units
GENERAL CARGO:
Bbc Pacific Gulf Maritime 29/11/20 Not Sched Nil 300
FERTILIZER:
Vantage Wave Bulk-Sh.
27/11/20 Not Sched 11,075 Dap Nil
Zilos Wma Shipcare 01/12/20 Not Sched 37,300 Dap Nil
CEMENT:
Ak Hamburg Crystal Sea 29/11/20 Not Sched Nil 7,800
ROCK/PHOSPHATE:
Union Trader WMA Shipcare 30/11/20 Not Sched 51,810 Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Diamond Gate Bulk Ships Northstar -- 14/11/20 15:00 1
Grace Clinker Sirius Logistics-- 26/11/20 06:12 -
Idc Diamond Clinker OC-Services -- 26/11/20 19:30 -
Antigoni B Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 16/11/20 18:20 2
Senaur Cebi Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 17/11/20 12:55 -
Fos Spirit Oil Tanker High Seas -- 11/10/20 12:15 3
Gs Future Oil Tanker Alpine OP-II 25/11/20 07:15 -
Sofia Oil Tanker Trans Maritime -- 26/11/20 00:18 -
Bomar Lynx Oil Tanker East Wind -- 26/11/20 16:50 -
Achilleas S Wheat Northstar -- 18/11/20 21:30 -
Bright Venture Wheat Northstar -- 19/11/20 10:20 -
Star Omicron Wheat East Wind -- 20/11/20 15:54 -
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 to O/A
2 Shifted from Berth No.11/12 to O/A
3 Shifted from Berth No.2/3 To O/A