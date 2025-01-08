KPT shipping movements report

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Huundai Brave Container Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

Easterly AS Olvia Tanker

Chem Star Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

TS Keelung

DS Ocean

MSC Lausanne VI

Conship

Independent Spirit

KMTC CHennai

EXPECTED SAILING: date

Hyundai Brave 08-01-2025

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO

Sagami 08-01-2025 D/4000 Chemical

X-Press Carina 08-01-2025 D/L Container

Inteasia Amplify 09-01-2025 D/D Container

Vancouver Express 09-01-2025 D/L Container

Sinar Sumatera 09-01-2025 D/L Container

Chris GR 09-01-2025 L/55810 Clinker

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,112 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 39,459 Metric Tons of export cargo and 104,653 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 55,780 39,459 95,239

Bulk Cargo 21,073 ------ 21,073

DI Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 3,98 ------ 3,98

Soya Bean Seeds 4,588 ------ 4,588

Liquid Cargo 19,294 ------ 19,294

