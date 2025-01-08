KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Huundai Brave Container Ship
M.T Shalamar Tanker
Easterly AS Olvia Tanker
Chem Star Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
TS Keelung
DS Ocean
MSC Lausanne VI
Conship
Independent Spirit
KMTC CHennai
EXPECTED SAILING: date
Hyundai Brave 08-01-2025
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE CARGO
Sagami 08-01-2025 D/4000 Chemical
X-Press Carina 08-01-2025 D/L Container
Inteasia Amplify 09-01-2025 D/D Container
Vancouver Express 09-01-2025 D/L Container
Sinar Sumatera 09-01-2025 D/L Container
Chris GR 09-01-2025 L/55810 Clinker
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 144,112 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 39,459 Metric Tons of export cargo and 104,653 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containerized Cargo 55,780 39,459 95,239
Bulk Cargo 21,073 ------ 21,073
DI Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) 3,98 ------ 3,98
Soya Bean Seeds 4,588 ------ 4,588
Liquid Cargo 19,294 ------ 19,294
APP/MSQ
