LCCI For Consulting Stakeholders On Auto Policy Formulation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 07:32 PM

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday said that the government should consult stakeholders while formulating the auto policy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday said that the government should consult stakeholders while formulating the auto policy.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry made this demand in a meeting with the delegations of PASPIDA and FRIA.

The PASPIDA delegation was led by Sanaullah Mughal and delegation of FRIA was led by Tanvir Ahmed Sheikh while Abid Hameed Khan Mujtaba Babar, Abdul Jabbar, Waqar Butt, Mudassar Manzoor and Shahbaz, Adnan Butt, Shahzeb Akram, Abrar Ahmed and Arshad Bags were also present.

The LCCI president said that the government should consult all stakeholders in formulating the auto policy. He said that customs duty on items which are not manufactured locally should be reduced immediately so that the cost of production can be reduced. He added that rate of electricity for exporters should be reduced.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that the LCCI is committed to serving the business community for economic development of the country.

Chairman PASPIDA Sanaullah Mughal expressed his confidence that the Lahore Chamber would extend its fullest cooperation in resolving their issues. He said that he was facing various problems from the FBR and various ministries.

Senior Vice President Lahore Chamber Nasir Hameed Khan stressed maintaining unity in business community. He said that both industry and trade are interconnected.

The meeting agreed that businesses could continue to operate by following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down by the government, citing that country's economy and businesses could not afford one more lockdown.

Lahore Chamber Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry thanked the members of the delegation and assured them of full cooperation from the LCCI.

