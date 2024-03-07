Open Menu

Meher Appointed As Honorary Consul Of Kyrgyzstan

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Meher appointed as Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The government of Kyrgyzstan has appointed prominent businessman Meher Kashif Younis as Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Lahore including the territory of the Punjab province to promote economic and cultural relations between two brotherly Muslim countries and exchanges of higher education delegations.

Meher Kashif Younis is also the Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House (KTH) in Pakistan, Coordinator to minister of state and Federal Tax Ombudsman, CEO of Rabia Trust Hospital providing free medical cover to the poor, Managing Director of Model Steel and former Senior Vice President of Lahore chamber of commerce and industry (LCCI), according to Meher's spokesman here on Thursday.

He mentioned that President Dr Arif Alvi has approved his appointment as Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan and he would be entitled to all privileges, immunities and advantages attached to this position.

Meher Kashif would facilitate the importers, exporters, investors and tourists and establish liaison with trade bodies of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan for further enhancing the bilateral trade to their potentials.

