NA Body Recommends Performance Audit Of Ongoing Projects Of PSDP-2020-21

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning Development and Special Initiatives on Monday recommended that performance audit of some ongoing projects of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the year 2020-21.

The committee also suggested evaluating their feasibility and utility of ongoing projects of PSDP for the year 2020-21.

The 17th meeting of the Standing Committee on Planning Development and Special Initiatives was held in the Committee Room of Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Pak Secretariat here, under the Chairmanship of MNA Junaid Akbar.

The Committee unanimously confirmed minutes of its previous meeting held on 10th February, 2021. The Ministry gave a compliance report regarding the recommendations of the previous meeting.

The representatives of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, gave an in-depth review regarding the ongoing Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) Projects of the Ministry for the year 2020-21.

While discussing those projects, it was recommended that the Ministry ought to ensure that the funds allocated for development projects were not being spent on a recurring basis for the same projects indefinitely.

The Committee was also briefed regarding the various Special Economic Zones being developed under purview of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

It was also highlighted that there was a lack of coordination between the PSDP projects of the Federal Government and the Annual Development Programs (ADP) of the Provincial Governments especially with regards to Ex-FATA areas.

The Committee recommended that the Ministry may take measures to bring harmony and coherence in the PSDPs and ADPs for their proper execution and to avoid duplication of efforts.

However, the Committee raised its concerns over the issues raised regarding Diamer-Bhasha Dam and Kartarpur Corridor Projects and recommended that the Ministry may come up with satisfactory responses and action till the next Committee meeting.

Honorable MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Shaukat Ali, Syed Faiz Ul Hassan, Nawab Sher, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Muhammad Sajjad, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar, Abdul Shakoor, Sahibzada Sibghatullah and senior officers from the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives attended the meeting.

