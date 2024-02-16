Pakistan Railways Decides To Restore Akbar Bugti Express From Quetta To Lahore
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 16, 2024 | 04:14 PM
The decision to restore Akbar Bugti Express has been taken on the directions of Caretaker Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2024) Pakistan Railways is set to restore one more passenger train `Akbar Bugti Express` from Quetta to Lahore to facilitate the passengers and generate more revenue for the department.
According to official in the Ministry of Railways, the decision to restore Akbar Bugti Express has been taken on the directions of Caretaker Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar.
He said train would facilitate the people of Quetta and Punjab provinces to travel to Balochistan and vice versa.
He said Pakistan Railways expanded network of its express trains to ninety six last year, running all over the country to better facilitate the commuters.
