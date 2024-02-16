Open Menu

Pakistan Railways Decides To Restore Akbar Bugti Express From Quetta To Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 16, 2024 | 04:14 PM

Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore

The decision to restore Akbar Bugti Express has been taken on the directions of Caretaker Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2024) Pakistan Railways is set to restore one more passenger train `Akbar Bugti Express` from Quetta to Lahore to facilitate the passengers and generate more revenue for the department.

According to official in the Ministry of Railways, the decision to restore Akbar Bugti Express has been taken on the directions of Caretaker Minister for Railways Shahid Ashraf Tarar.

He said train would facilitate the people of Quetta and Punjab provinces to travel to Balochistan and vice versa.

He said Pakistan Railways expanded network of its express trains to ninety six last year, running all over the country to better facilitate the commuters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Balochistan Quetta Punjab Akbar Bugti All From

Recent Stories

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check ma ..

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule

46 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lo ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow

53 minutes ago
 PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office O ..

PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases

2 hours ago
 Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-co ..

Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..

3 hours ago
 Private operators to start booking for Hajj from t ..

Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

19 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

19 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

19 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

20 hours ago
 Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business