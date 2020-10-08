Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 503 points to close at 40,353 points 08 Oct 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 40,353.62 points against 39,849.96 points on the last working day, with positive change of 503.66 points (1.26%).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 40,353.62 points against 39,849.96 points on the last working day, with positive change of 503.66 points (1.26%).

A total 476,869,392 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 431,962,618 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs15.766 billion against Rs13.526 billion previous day.

As many as 377 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 200 of them recorded gain and 160 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 107,778,206 shares and price per share of Rs17.58, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 56,315,000 and price per share of Rs16.59 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 20,702,000 and price per share of Rs46.39.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase in its price of Rs 82.50 per share, closing at Rs 6600 whereas Bhanero Tex was runner up with the increase of Rs 57.93 per share price, closing at Rs 830.43.

Island textile witnessed maximum decrease of Rs73.33 per share price, closing at Rs 916 whereas Hinopak Motor XR shares decreased by Rs 12.03 per share price closing at Rs470.33.