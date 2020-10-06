UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Stock Exchange Loses 55 Points To Close At 39,172 Points 06 Oct 2020

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 55 points to close at 39,172 points 06 Oct 2020

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 39,172.48 points against 39,072.47 points on the last working day, with positive change of 55.01 points (0.14%).

A total 406,036,915 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 409,945,188 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.359 billion against Rs12.589 billion previous day.

As many as 400 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 236 of them recorded gain and 146 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 78,202,419 shares and price per share of Rs16.

07, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 36,809,000 and price per share of Rs13.98 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 29,387,000 and price per share of Rs43.17.

Sapphire Fiber recorded maximum increase in its price of Rs 50.05 per share, closing at Rs 732.05 whereas Hinopak Motor was runner up with the increase of Rs 39.50 per share price, closing at Rs 704.32.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs82.50 per share price, closing at Rs 6517.50 whereas Service Ind. Ltd shares decreased by Rs 30.78 per share price closing at Rs710.75.

