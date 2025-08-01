Pakistan, US Deepen Ties On Crypto Collaboration Following Landmark Trade Agreement
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) As Pakistan and the United States wrap up a historic chapter in economic diplomacy with the successful conclusion of trade negotiations, the two nations are now setting their sights on a new frontier of digital finance and blockchain innovation.
According to press release issued by finance ministry here Friday, a high-level meeting between Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal Bin Saqib, and Bo Hines, Executive Director of President Trump’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets on July 31, marked a significant step forward in bilateral cooperation on emerging technologies.
The meeting focused on global coordination of crypto policy and Pakistan’s ambitions to establish itself as a regional hub for Web3 innovation.
This development came just one day after the U.S. unveiled its long-anticipated Digital Asset Framework—a comprehensive blueprint for digital asset regulation—signaling a shift in international policy alignment.
The timing of the engagement underscores a growing convergence between the two nations, suggesting that the Pakistan–U.S. relationship was evolving beyond traditional trade to encompass cutting-edge areas of financial innovation.
The July dialogue builds on Minister Saqib’s landmark visit to the US in June, during which he held extensive discussions with prominent US lawmakers, including Senators Cynthia Lummis, Tim Sheehy, and Rick Scott, as well as New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Bo Hines.
These engagements laid the groundwork for future collaboration on digital finance regulation and blockchain integration.
Bilal Bin Saqib also serves as CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC)—the nation’s leading regulatory body for virtual assets. The PCC is tasked with developing and implementing Pakistan’s national crypto strategy, including legislative frameworks, licensing systems for Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), and promoting blockchain adoption across public and private sectors.
As global momentum around digital asset regulation builds, the growing cooperation between Pakistan and the US may position both nations at the forefront of a new era of financial innovation, policy coordination, and economic transformation, the statement added.
