Political Stability Ensures Sustained Economic Growth: Meher
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Political stability is pre-requisite for sound economy that promises greater weal for the people,
and Pakistan needs a continued stable democracy for sustained economic growth to cope with
multiple challenges.
State Minister and Federal Tax Ombudsmen's (FTO) Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis,
while talking to a delegation of traders led by Faran Shahid here on Sunday.
At this crucial juncture of its history, Pakistan cannot endure political turmoil and instability,
he said, adding that politics of confrontation and violence has never been a solution to any
problem.
Meher argued that time has changed, now the influential nations are paying more attention
towards financial warfare to maintain their dominance. "These countries are successfully
using their techniques of economic destruction to weaken the poor nations to achieve their
unholy designs while Pakistan’s economy is not strong enough to withstand economic terrorism,"
he observed.
The Coordinator said, it is indeed important to increase exports for which Pakistan needs
to reduce the cost of doing business to make its products competitive in world market.
He was of the view that trade facilitation is the key to promote industries and 'we have
to remove all the bottle necks and create the culture of trade facilitation. He also called
for consistency in the government policies and a clear economic roadmap to move upon.
He suggested that all industrial and all other relevant sector should play their due role in
strengthening the economy while the government should introduce reforms and control
the smuggling of raw material and finished goods.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to field first against Quetta Gladiators
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
More Stories From Business
-
Furniture industry direly needs skilled workforce10 minutes ago
-
Over 8.3m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan till Feb 1550 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 20246 hours ago
-
China's road logistics price index dips in January20 hours ago
-
Lahorites worried over inflated gas bills for first time1 day ago
-
Cement exports increase 49.70% to $150.652 mln in 7 months1 day ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.213,2001 day ago
-
China's Shaanxi sees record surge in foreign-invested firms in 20231 day ago
-
China dominates global new energy car sales1 day ago
-
China's Shaanxi sees record surge in foreign-invested firms in 20231 day ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 20241 day ago