PQ Activity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Shipping activity was reported at the port where four ships, GFS Juno, Hyundai Hong Kong, MSC Positano and Silver Monika Container and Sun Flower oil/ Soya Bean oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Alfred and Nave Cielo scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil and Gas oil, also arrived at the outer anchorage during the last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Gasoline carrier ‘Pelegic Tarapon’ left the port today morning, while three more ships, GFS Juno, Hyundai Hong Kong and MSC Positano expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 180,717 tonnes, comprising 103,971 tonnes imports cargo and 76,746 export cargo carried in 5,795 Containers (2,197 TEUs Imports & 3,598 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Alfred and FSM & another ship ‘ONE Reassurance’ scheduled to load/offload Fuel oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL and QICT are respectively on today, while three more container ships, Cap Andreas, Wan Hai-501 and Bremen Express are due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday.

APP/MSQ