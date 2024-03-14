Open Menu

Privatization Of PIA Would Be Priority Of Govt: Khawaja Asif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2024 | 05:13 PM

Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif

The Minister for aviation says privatization of Pakistan International Airlines will be the priority of the government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2024) Minister for Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif has expressed the resolve to develop the aviation industry of the country for increasing its contribution in national economic growth.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad today to discuss the National Aviation Policy 2023, challenges faced by Pakistan Aviation industry and the air services agreements with other countries.

The Minister said privatization of Pakistan International Airlines would be the priority of the government.

During the meeting, the Minister was briefed about the working of different entities under the ministry including the PIA, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan Airport Authority, Bureau of Air Safety Investigation, Air Port Security Forces and Pakistan meteorological department.

He was apprised of outsourcing of three major airports including Islamabad International Airport, Jinnah International Airport Karachi and Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore in the first phase.

